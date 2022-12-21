qtq80-UatzRj-1024x768.jpg

The state Public Service Commission held firm Tuesday on a 5,000-customer cap on Georgia Power’s rooftop solar program.

 Special Photo

ATLANTA -- The state Public Service Commission has approved a $1.8 billion rate increase requested by Georgia Power that embraced most of an agreement between the agency’s staff and the company presented last week.

Commissioners slightly lowered the upper limit on profits Georgia Power will be allowed to keep and sweetened incentives to be offered to encourage the development of solar energy and the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations. But the PSC stopped short of more far-reaching changes proposed by Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, who provided the lone opposition in Tuesday’s 4-1 vote.

