ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed Executive Order 02.15.21.01 on Monday, providing additional and revised guidance for empowering a healthy Georgia in response to COVID-19.
The order modifies sanitation guidance for businesses and events in accordance with data on the novel coronavirus' ability to spread from surface contact. The order also adds a requirement for restaurants, non-critical infrastructure businesses, and events to ensure their ventilation systems operate properly, in response to data showing that increased air circulation and purification reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Critical infrastructure businesses are encouraged to ensure proper ventilation as well, and all Georgia businesses and events should increase air circulation and purification as practicable. A provision is included to allow an individual to to apply for a renewal of their weapons carry license up to 120 days after the expiration date if the license expires during the ongoing Public Health State of Emergency.
There is also a provision allowing lawful noncitizens to apply for one or more additional 120-day temporary driving permit or ID card from the Department of Driver Services if they have a valid Georgia license or ID that expired on or after March 14, 2020, if they have a request for extension of lawful residency pending with the Department of Homeland Security or other applicable federal agency, and they have already been granted a one-time 120-day temporary permit or ID permitted by Georgia law. This provision is being made in response to the continued extended delays these residents are experiencing in receiving their lawful residency extensions from federal agencies.
