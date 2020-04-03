ATLANTA -- Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black has announced that the Georgia Farm Recovery Block Grant application deadline has been extended to April 30.
“We recognize that normal business operations across the state have been disrupted or altered over the past few weeks,” Black said in a news release. “We want every eligible producer to have an opportunity to complete their application with full confidence, while continuing the critical work of providing food and fiber during these unsettling times.”
Georgia farmers and forest landowners in 95 eligible counties who suffered losses to beef, dairy, fruit and vegetable, pecan, poultry, timber, and uninsured infrastructure are eligible to apply for the recovery program at farmrecovery.com.
