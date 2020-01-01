SOCIAL CIRCLE – Anglers are reminded to be sure and use the brand new 2020 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide as they make their fishing plans for the new year by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“Maybe you are looking for info about the Georgia Bass Slam or how to get your kids ‘hooked’ on fishing; anglers, new or experienced, should always begin with this publication,” Thom Litts, chief with the WRD Fisheries Management Section, said in a news release. “Our biologists and staff work to make sure this guidebook has the most current and accurate information on regulations and new opportunities, and anglers can access it online, from our Outdoors GA app or in the printed copy.”
The 2020 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide provides information such as a color fish identification chart for both freshwater and saltwater fish, license purchasing information, contact information for Wildlife Resources Division and Coastal Resources Division fisheries management offices, DNR Law Enforcement offices, trout stream listings, public fishing area information, state record fish listings, fishing regulations for Georgia and more.
The 2020 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations may be found online at http://www.eregulations.com/georgia/fishing/, or through the Outdoors GA app (free app for iPhone or Android users). Anglers also can pick up a printed copy at any Wildlife Resources Division fisheries management or DNR Law Enforcement office, or at fishing license vendors throughout Georgia.
The Angler Resources page on the WRD website, http://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources, is a great place for new or experienced anglers and includes information about taking kids fishing, reservoir and river fishing tips, fish ID info and much more. Anglers looking for the latest fishing tips should check out the weekly Georgia Fishing Report (https://georgiawildlife.blog).
For more information about Georgia’s fishing regulations, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/regulations.