ATLANTA -- Average gasoline prices in Georgia have fallen 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.74 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia. Prices in Georgia are 54.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.08 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia was priced at $3.06 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.82 per gallon, a difference of $1.76 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10 per gallon. The national average is down 23.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.25 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction -- down -- saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago. And, more good news is on the horizon: The national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. "It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and COVID don't take drastic and unexpected turns.
"Diesel prices are also falling and are likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.
