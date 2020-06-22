ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp announced in a recent news release that the state has received 22,188 personal protective equipment resource requests to date. In response, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) has shipped millions of units of equipment and supplies.
"It's important that we remain steadfast in our commitment to protect the health and well-being of our front line workers," Kemp said. "And as we continue to navigate COVID-19 together, I deeply appreciate all GEMA/HS is doing to distribute PPE to the Georgians who need it most."
In response to these resource requests, including 3,860 from skilled nursing homes, GEMA/HS has distributed 5,868,241 N95 masks, 8,894,220 surgical masks, 1,065,692 face shields, 1,468,628 gowns, 17,697,420 gloves, 428,880 Tyvek coveralls, 138,992 test kits, and 154 ventilators to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.