Stan Deaton, the Dr. Elaine B. Andrews Distinguished Historian at the Georgia Historical Society, has been named to the prestigious Distinguished Lectureship Program by the Organization of American Historians.
ATLANTA — The Georgia Historical Society announced recently that Stan Deaton has been named to the prestigious Distinguished Lectureship Program by the Organization of American Historians. The OAH speakers bureau was created in 1981 and comprises nearly 600 historians dedicated to sharing American history. Deaton is one of 23 new scholars appointed in the 2021 class whose expertise spans a wide range of historical topics.
Founded in 1907, the Organization of American Historians is the largest professional society dedicated to the teaching and study of American history.
“We are incredibly proud of Stan and this impressive accomplishment,” W. Todd Groce, president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society, said. “His selection for this honor is a compliment to him and further evidence of GHS’s growing reputation and influence as a nationally recognized educational and research institution.”
Deaton is the Dr. Elaine B. Andrews Distinguished Historian at GHS, an endowed position created by Victor Andrews. He has worked at GHS since 1998. He holds a Ph.D. in history from the University of Florida, a master’s degree in history from the University of Georgia, and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the Grady School at UGA. He is the Emmy-winning writer and host of “Today in Georgia History,” jointly produced for TV and radio by GHS and Georgia Public Broadcasting. At GHS, Deaton serves as a public historian, speaker, writer, teacher and lecturer.
“OAH’s Distinguished Lecturers increase public awareness of our nation’s history and help the organization fulfill its mission of promoting excellence in history and encouraging wide discussion of historical questions,” OAH Executive Director Beth English said in a press release. “We congratulate this year’s cohort of lecturers and sincerely thank them for their service to OAH and the profession.”
For more information, contact Patricia Meagher, GHS’s director of communications, at pmeagher@georgiahistory.com or (912) 651-2125, extension 153.
This Stacker slideshow showcases some of the most prominent African American writers in history who’ve had impacts that reached far beyond the page. Some of the esteemed authors include James Baldwin, Zora Neale Hurston, Toni Morrison, Frederick Douglass, Maya Angelou, and others. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.