IRS Tax Deadlines

The Georgia House of Representatives has approved Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal to provide Georgia taxpayers with state income tax refunds this year.

 Special Photo

ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives has approved Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal to provide Georgia taxpayers with state income tax refunds this year.

Single taxpayers or married taxpayers filing individually are set to receive $250. A head of household would receive a $375 refund, and married couples filing jointly would get $500. The $1 billion to cover the cost of the refund would come from Georgia’s record budget surplus.

Tags

More News