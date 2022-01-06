ALBANY — Albany firefighter and political figure Tracy Taylor thinks veteran U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop is beatable, but instead of continuing his campaign to challenge the Albany Democrat Taylor is retooling to seek an office closer to home.
The Dougherty County Republican Party chairman has suspended his U.S. House District 2 campaign in lieu of pursuing the District 153 Georgia House seat.
Taylor will have a shot at an open seat as incumbent Democrat CaMia Jackson is not seeking re-election. An announcement on Jackson’s Facebook page said that she is relocating and will run for a seat in metro Atlanta.
“After I talked with my friends and family, we just think it makes sense to keep it local,” Taylor said of his decision to alter his plans to challenge Bishop. “The 2nd Congressional District has 29 counties.
“I have a young family (and) I kind of reflected about that. I am the father who picks up the kids; I’m a full-time firefighter. It made sense to suspend my campaign for Congress and redirect my resources to House District 153.”
Another factor in Taylor’s decision was the encouragement of other Republican elected officials who asked him to consider serving in the state Capitol, he said.
Plus, if elected he would add diversity to his party’s delegation.
“That’s the narrative I need to change,” he said. “It’s beyond race, but look at it, man, we’ve got no black members out of the 180 House members. There are no black (Republican) senators.”
Taylor, who previously has run campaigns for Albany mayor, the Doughety County Commission and state Senate, said he considers public safety and economic development to be part of his and the party’s main issues, but he has one idea that has not historically been part of the Republican emphasis, and that is the legalization of marijuana.
With talk of eliminating the state income tax among leadership, the taxes brought in from marijuana sales could play a major role in filling the gap in the state budget that the tax cuts would bring, he said.
“What I’m saying, a big chunk of our budget is the individual income tax,” the candidate said. “We’ve got to put something in place to replace that income. I’m just throwing that out there. I’m for it.”
As a first responder, Taylor said he is abreast of public safety issues and would be a strong voice for the Albany Police Department and other law enforcement agencies in Atlanta.
“If you look at Dougherty County, crime is rampant,” he said. “I want to help direct state resources to help our police chief and our sheriff.”
The second issue he identified, economic development, also could use strong leadership to improve the economic situation of families in the region.
“Hopefully, I will have some influence to help our Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Commission to bring jobs here,” he said. “I think this is a good time for Dougherty County to grow and manifest like it used to be and live up to the name ‘The Good Life City.’ I want to play a central role in helping Georgia continue to be the No. 1 state to do business.”
Noting that District 153 is the sole House district situated wholly within Dougherty County, as the others include multiple other counties, Taylor said he would be positioned uniquely to benefit the residents in his home community.
“This is my county,” he said. “This is my community. I’ve been talking to some citizens in Albany. They say we need a strong leader in our Capitol right now. I can give them that.”
