ATLANTA – Legislation establishing the crime of “interference with critical infrastructure” has cleared the Georgia House of Representatives unanimously.

The topic is timely given the December targeting of an electric substation in North Carolina by an unknown shooter that left 45,000 utility customers without power, Rep. Rob Leverett, R-Elberton, chief sponsor of House Bill 227, told his lawmaking colleagues during a brief debate before the vote.

