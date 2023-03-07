US new home construction fell in January for the fifth straight month

The state House of Representatives has passed a bill that would limit the ability of local governments to impose lengthy moratoriums on the building of single-family houses.

The Housing Regulation Transparency Act, which passed 127-43, would prevent local governments from extending moratoriums that bar the building of single-family homes beyond 180 days.

