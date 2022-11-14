ATLANTA -- Georgia House Republicans nominated Majority Leader Jon Burns Monday to become the next House speaker.
Burns, R-Newington, defeated Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, by secret ballot at Monday’s Republican Caucus meeting at the state Capitol.
ATLANTA -- Georgia House Republicans nominated Majority Leader Jon Burns Monday to become the next House speaker.
Burns, R-Newington, defeated Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, by secret ballot at Monday’s Republican Caucus meeting at the state Capitol.
If Burns is elected speaker by the full House on the first day of the 2023 legislative session in January, he would succeed Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, who is stepping down from leadership because of health concerns.
Before Monday’s vote, Burns pledged to build on Ralston’s successes leading House Republicans during the last two-year term protecting the rights of gun owners and the unborn, making elections “more accessible and secure,” increasing funding for law enforcement and public safety and cutting taxes.
“All of these were House priorities I worked on as a member of your leadership team,” Burns told his GOP colleagues.
Fleming, a lawyer and former chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, led the House in the fight over a controversial election-reform bill the General Assembly passed last year in the wake of the 2020 elections. The legislation passed over complaints of voter suppression from minority Democrats.
“We had to make some changes in our election law because of abuses that took place during the pandemic,” Fleming said.
Both Burns and Fleming paid tribute to Ralston, who has served as speaker since 2010.
“He was a mentor to me,” Fleming said.
“We owe him a debt of gratitude for his leadership and service,” Burns added.
Burns, a retired educator and farmer, was elected to the House in 2004 after a brief stint as a member of the State Transportation Board. He was elected majority leader in 2015.
Burns represents the 159th House District, which includes all of Screven County and parts of Bulloch and Effingham counties.
House Republicans also re-nominated Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones, R-Milton, to return to the post. The full House also will elect its speaker pro tempore in January.
To choose the 100 best television shows, Stacker compiled the data for all TV reviews available on Metacritic, averaging reviews for each season and ranking shows according to the highest average. Click for more.100 best TV show seasons of the 21st century, according to critics
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.