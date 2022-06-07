The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice held its annual spring high school commencement ceremony for youths enrolled in the DJJ School System recently. Twenty-four high school diplomas and 15 General Equivalency Degree diplomas were awarded to qualifying students.
DECATUR – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice held its annual spring high school commencement ceremony for youths enrolled in the DJJ School System recently. Twenty-four high school diplomas and 15 General Equivalency Degree diplomas were awarded to qualifying students.
“We are committed to providing an education that empowers life-long learners to reach their potential and become college and career-ready,” DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said. “Obtaining a high school diploma or GED is an important achievement that will help guide them on a path toward achieving their goals and a bright future.”
DJJ is the 181st school district in Georgia. The Georgia Preparatory Academy is the district’s middle and high school, and Pathway to Success is the GED program within the school system. GPA and Pathway to Success are located at 28 campuses within DJJ’s Regional Youth Detention Centers, Youth Development Campuses, and Education Transition Centers across Georgia. DJJ operates GPA with a curriculum that meets the education standards set forth by the Georgia Department of Education for all public schools.
DJJ facilities with graduates included the Atlanta, Eastman, Augusta, Milledgeville, Macon and Muscogee YDCs; Gainesville, Metro, Waycross, Rome and Cadwell RYDCs, and Chatham and Muscogee ETCs.
“We are very pleased that the hard work of our teachers and students is evident this semester with 24 high school graduates and 15 GED graduates,” Zane Shelfer, DJJ's deputy superintendent of schools, said.
Following graduation, each student who remains in DJJ custody at a secure facility is enrolled in the Connections Graduate Program, which is designed to prepare the youths for college or a career. CGP instructors specialize in educational and employability development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.