ATLANTA -- The Georgia AFL-CIO has announced its endorsement of the Rev. Raphael Warnock’s campaign to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
In a news release, the labor group said, "(Warnock) understands that we need to protect the dignity of work and fight for fair wages and equitable employment practices in the workplace.
"From Columbus to Cuthbert, Atlanta to Lavonia, workers are being laid off from jobs they’ve held for years and new employees are entering a work force that no longer has a place for them. And even when the economy is expanding, its benefits are not being shared equally. For the employed, gender pay gaps and unfair labor practices show that our economy is designed for the wealthiest 1 percent, not the working class. And in rural communities, an exodus of jobs and employers has left our state vulnerable to economic shocks and exploitation."
A Georgia AFL-CIO news release called for a U.S. senator like the Rev. Raphael Warnock" who believes that we need to rebuild an economy that works for everyone."
"Rev. Warnock sees the value of our building a better Georgia the same way organized labor built the middle class in America — one working family at a time," the release said. "Georgians need a senator that will advocate for policies and reforms to strengthen the rights of Georgia’s workers, and we're proud to endorse Rev. Warnock."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.