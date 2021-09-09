CAMILLA -- More than 25 Georgia 4-H members participated in the 2021 State Land Judging contest at the University of Georgia’s C.M. Stripling Irrigation Research Park here recently. Four counties from across the state brought teams to compete.
The Georgia 4-H Land Judging Program offers students the chance to build critical thinking, science-based education and life skills in soil science. Participants analyze soils from north and south Georgia in pits and trays at four different stations. At each station, participants must identify soil characteristics and identify the crop rotation and utilization for that soil.
"Land judging participants see firsthand how what they have learned about soil and its management for crops, forests and pastures comes together when we hold the contest on one of our research farms,” Craven Hudson, state 4-H specialist for University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, said. "We appreciate all that the Stripling staff did in preparation for the contest."
The State Land Judging Contest consists of two competition brackets. The junior competition is for students in grades 4-8, and the Senior Competition is for grades 9-12. A county may bring up to 20 students on up to three teams. The students compete individually for high individual. The top individual scores from a county represent the county team score. The first-place senior team winners will represent Georgia at the 2022 National Land Judging Contest in May 2022 in Oklahoma.
Senior Division winners
First-place team: Coweta County — Parker Arrington, Madison Dyar, Aaron Boyd, Gillian Ramponi
Second-place team: Worth County — Dakota Farmer, Mark Hancock, Annika Blech, Khristopher Still
Senior High Individual: Parker Arrington – Coweta County
Junior Division winners
First place team: Worth County — Adam Blech, Eric Mullis, Charlie Pate, Browning Watts
Second place team: Seminole County — Ty Weir, Emma Godby, Zhion Williams, Coltin Alday
Junior High Individual: Charlie Pate — Worth County
The Land Judging Program is growing, as newly certified coaches led teams in many counties for the first time in 2021. This event was made possible with the help of coaches, 4-H Extension staff, UGA crop and soil sciences staff, and community volunteers.
