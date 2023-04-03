okefenokee.jpg

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people visit the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in southeast Georgia to kayak, hike, fish and participate in other recreational activities. 

 Photo Contributed by Joy Campbell via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- The push by a large coalition of Georgia legislators to protect the Okefenokee Swamp from mining failed this session, even before legislators could vote on a panel to study ways to protect the diverse wildlife refuge.

The failure of Georgia legislators to pass bills designed to protect the Okefenokee natural resource, was another blow to environmentalists who have tried to block the surface mining permit for the past several years. Twin Pines Minerals of Alabama is asking state environmental regulators to approve its plan to dig for heavy minerals three miles from the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge

