The 1985 Quality Basic Education formula that funds Georgia schools could be getting a revamp. A Senate committee is set to discuss potential changes beginning in August.

ATLANTA -- When Georgia lawmakers created the formula to pay for the state's public schools, President Reagan was celebrating the start of his second term, "Purple Rain" cassettes were flying off the shelves, and children were monopolizing family TVs with their state-of-the-art Nintendo Entertainment Systems.

The White House has changed occupants six times since then, and the average high schooler now carries around more computing power in his ore her pocket than any computer of the day, but the 1985 Quality Basic Education Act continues to guide the state in distributing nearly $11 billion to the state’s 1.6 million public school students. Georgia’s total population has roughly doubled to 11 million since 1985.

