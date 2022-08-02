ATLANTA — The Libertarian Party of Georgia has filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court of the United States to seek relief from the oppressive ballot access laws that limit third-party representation and disenfranchise voters.
The party's actions come as a result of an ongoing legal battle between the Libertarian Party of Georgia and the Secretary of State over the requirement that third-party and independent candidates must collect large numbers of signatures before their names can appear on Georgia ballots for district races.
“Allowing the Eleventh Circuit’s decision to remain would completely disenfranchise the growing number of Georgians who do not feel represented by the two establishment parties," LP Georgia chair Zach Varnell said in a news release. "If the state cannot even provide for free and fair elections that are accepted by the public, the legitimacy of that institution is called into question.”
Some of the injustices that are outlined in the petition include:
"First, Georgia is violating core First Amendment freedoms by shutting the Libertarian Party (and other third parties) out of elections for the House of Representatives. Its ballot-access restrictions are so onerous that no third-party House candidate has ever satisfied them and likely never will.
"Second, Georgia’s ballot-access scheme does not comply with the Court’s Equal Protection precedents. Twice the Court has held that a state may not require third-party candidates to gather more signatures to get on the ballot in a district or political subdivision than they would need for a statewide office. But Georgia’s ballot access scheme does exactly that.
"The record also shows that Georgia’s signature requirement is substantially higher than any signature requirement that any independent or third-party candidate has ever overcome in the history of the United States."
The Democratic and Republican parties currently have no petitioning requirements and are automatically included on election ballots. No third-party candidates have qualified for Georgia’s U.S. House elections since the rules were established, even when many incumbents run unopposed.
