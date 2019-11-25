ALBANY -- Governor's Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole pulled no punches when he spoke during a news conference Monday of law enforcement plans for drivers on state highways during the Thanksgiving holiday.
The former Georgia State Patrol officer said, "These guys are not going to write warnings."
For any who might not have been clear on Poole's message, Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark McDonough, who followed the GOHS director to the podium at the Albany Police Department's Law Enforcement Center, added an exclamation point to Poole's comment.
"These officers," McDonough said, indicating a couple of dozen State Patrol and local law enforcement personnel gathered for the news conference, "they will lock you up. I can't stress how important it is that you do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you've been drinking.
"A lot of people celebrating the holidays gather with friends, and I want you to think about that word 'friend.' A real friend will look out for you, will not let you drive impaired."
Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley, in keeping with the tone set by the state officials, offered his own warning to local drivers.
"Put your cellphones down; don't answer texts and don't eat and drive," Persley said. "A lot of people this week are going to tell you 'Happy Thanksgiving,' but the thing that will make it a happy holiday for the people in this room is that you get where you're going safely.
"Drivers need to understand as they get into their vehicles and get out on the road: This is your warning."
The law enforcement officials held the news conference as a kick off to the state's "Click It or Ticket" initiative, which will be conducted during the Thanksgiving holiday week and weekend. Local and state law enforcement agencies will be conducting seatbelt enforcement and impaired driving road checks on roads throughout the state.
"This right here," McDonough said, holding up a cellphone, "has become an integral part of our lives. See, that cameraman there is looking at his cellphone, not paying attention. We could charge him with filming while impaired. But I can't emphasize enough how dangerous it is to be talking or texting on one of these while operating a vehicle.
"Yes, it's a state law that you can't use a cellphone while driving, but forget state law. It's just common sense that this a dangerous combination."
Poole emphasized the importance of wearing seatbelts while traveling during the holidays.
"More than 500 people in this country lost their lives last year when they were involved in an accident and not wearing a seatbelt," he said. "AAA says there are going to be more than a million people on Georgia roads over the holiday. I urge drivers to use caution."
Last year, traffic crashes in Georgia during the 102-hour Thanksgiving travel period resulted in 15 fatalities. During that period, the State Patrol issued 11,523 citations, 17,046 warnings and arrested 339 people for driving under the influence, according to figures supplied by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.
Persons who make alcohol part of their Thanksgiving celebration can, in the absence of a sober designated driver, use AAA's Tow-to-Go program that offers free tows and rides up to 10 miles. Other local and state businesses also offer free rides to impaired drivers.
Persley said APD and other local agencies have already stepped up road checks.
"We started a high-visibility campaign a couple of weeks ago and will keep it up on through the holidays and beyond," the APD chief said. "Our goal is to protect lives. There is no need for anyone to drink and drive. And there are no calls or texts important enough for you to pay attention to while driving.
"This city's -- this state's -- most precious resource is its people. Don't endanger yourself or anyone else on the road by doing anything that will take your attention off the wheel of your vehicle."