ATLANTA — Georgia’s June net tax collections totaled roughly $2.12 billion for an increase of $146 million, or 7.4%, compared to June 2018 when net tax collections totaled nearly $1.98 billion, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced.
Net tax collections for the fiscal year ended on June 30 and totaled $23.79 billion, which was an increase of nearly $1.09 billion, or 4.8%, compared to FY 2018 when net tax revenues totaled almost $22.71 billion.
Changes within these tax categories explain June’s overall net tax revenue increase:
— Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections totaled roughly $1.04 billion, for an increase of $96.3 million, or 10.2%, compared to last year when Income Tax collections totaled almost $947.8 million. The following components within Individual Income Tax combine for the net increase:
♦ Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) were down $71.9 million, or -39.9%;
♦ Individual Estimated Tax payments increased $10.3 million, or 6.1%, over last year;
♦ Income Tax Withholding payments for the month decreased by $23 million, or -2.6%;
♦ Individual Income Tax Non-Resident Return payments increased $24.6 million, or 84.5%; and
♦ All other categories, including Income Tax Return payments, increased by a combined $12.5 million.
— Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections totaled almost $1.07 billion for an increase of $76.2 million, or 7.7%, over June 2018. Net Sales and Use Tax increased by $20.4 million, or 4%, compared to last year when net sales tax totaled $507.3 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments increased by nearly $50.5 million, or 10.4%, over last year to a total of $533.8 million, while Sales Tax Refunds increased by $5.3 million to a total of $7.1 million compared to $1.9 million in FY 2018.
— Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections totaled $225.8 million, for an increase of $43.1 million, or 23.6%, from last year when Corporate Tax collections totaled $182.7 million. The following components within Corporate Income Tax comprise the net increase:
♦ Corporate Income Tax refunds (net of voids) decreased by $9.4 million, or -29.5%, from last year;
♦ Corporate Estimated Tax payments increased by roughly $31 million, or 16.6%, for the month; and
♦ All other Corporate Tax types, including Corporate Income Tax payments, increased by a combined $2.7 million.
— Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections increased by nearly $3.7 million, or 2.3%, compared to FY 2018.
— Motor Vehicle — Tag & Title Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fees fell by $4.1 million, or -12.8%, and Title Ad Valorem Tax collections decreased by $10.8 million, or -14.5%, compared to June of last year.