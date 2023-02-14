ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp joined the Department of Economic Development Tuesday in announcing that the state of Georgia achieved a record-breaking year for international trade for a second year in a row.

In 2022, Georgia’s total trade exceeded $196 billion across 221 countries and territories. As reported by GDEcD’s International Trade team, the state surpassed $47 billion in exports last year, breaking the previous record by nearly $5 billion and recording an 11% increase compared to 2021.

