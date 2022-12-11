ATLANTA – During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122.
The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 35 from the Colquitt County line to south of U.S. 82 in Tift County. This contract, along with 13 other resurfacing contracts, represents 83% of the awarded funds.
The largest maintenance contract is worth approximately $4 million. This project was awarded to The L.C. Whitford Company Inc. and consists of bridge rehabilitation projects at various locations in Warren County. This contract, along with three other maintenance contracts, represents 11% of the awarded funds.
Two bridge construction projects represent 4%, or approximately $4 million, of the awarded funds. The bridge construction projects include the construction of a bridge and approaches – one in Irwin County and one in Wilkinson County.
The remaining 2% is allotted for two safety projects in Chatham, Greene, McDuffie, Morgan, Newton, Walton and Warren counties. Safety projects represents approximately a $1 million investment. Projects include installation of closed-circuit television and upgrading cable barriers.
The October awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2023 to $573,272,197 million. This total includes projects for FY 2023, which began July 1.
Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on Oct. 21, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on Nov. 4.
Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/DBE.aspx.