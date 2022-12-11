dot.jpg

 Special Illustration: Georgia DOT

ATLANTA – During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122.

The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 35 from the Colquitt County line to south of U.S. 82 in Tift County. This contract, along with 13 other resurfacing contracts, represents 83% of the awarded funds.

