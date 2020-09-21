ATLANTA (WGCL) -- State employees collected various types of luggage to help children in foster care. Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) Commissioner Spencer R. Moore and his team visited the Dekalb Access and Resources Center (ARC) to deliver a supply of bookbags, luggage and backpacks for foster children.
DDS headquarters and statewide customer service centers collected new and gently used luggage, book bags, totes and other bags to contribute.
ARC is a program with Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. It provides foster care services for over one thousand children each month with at least 37% of the youngsters moving from two to three different homes. Most of these children are forced to carry their belongings place to place in a trash bag.
“Even in these uncertain times, the heart of DDS is about serving others. We are especially proud to support children in the foster care system,” commented Commissioner Moore. “I believe that this gesture will make a difference in many children’s lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.