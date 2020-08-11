ATLANTA – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Tuesday that his office is partnering with the U.S. Election Assistance Commission in helping the Georgia counties that run elections to find the poll workers they’ll need for the November General Election.
“This partnership demonstrates our joint commitment to assisting counties to have the personnel needed for short lines, accurate results and fair elections,” Raffensperger said. “Local election officials here and across the country are facing a poll worker shortage, and I’m determined to help them.”
Raffensperger joined the U.S. Election Assistance Commission in announcing the designation of Sept. 1 as National Poll Worker Recruitment Day to encourage more people to sign up to become election workers.
“Poll workers are the unsung heroes of the democratic process, and right now we’re facing a critical shortage of these dedicated volunteers,” EAC Chairman Ben Hovland said in a news release. “Recruiting poll workers is a challenge for many election officials across the country, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made this need even more critical. We encourage Americans, who are able and willing to serve, to sign up to help America vote and work the polls on Election Day.”
While their specific duties and compensation vary depending on location, most jurisdictions task election workers with setting up and preparing the polling location, welcoming voters, verifying voter registrations, and issuing ballots. Poll workers also help ensure voters understand the voting process by demonstrating how to use voting equipment and explaining voting procedures. Election staff and volunteers are overseen by local election authorities, who also provide training in advance of Election Day.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, America is facing a critical shortage of poll workers. Most such workers have traditionally been over the age of 61, making them especially vulnerable to complications if they contract COVID-19. This has resulted in a critical need for poll workers who are willing and able to assist with the administration of in-person voting.
More about poll working and National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is available at HelpAmericaVote.gov. Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker can sign up at https://securevotega.com/pollworker-signup/.
