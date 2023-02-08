ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced settlement terms with digital asset financial services companies collectively known as “Nexo.”

Nexo agreed to resolve claims regarding past unregistered offers and sales of securities to Georgia residents. The securities were in the form of interest-bearing digital asset deposit accounts called Earned Interest Product (EIP) accounts. Nexo will not offer or sell securities in the United States unless such sales have been registered or qualified under relevant laws.

Tags