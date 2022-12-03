poultry science.png

The University of Georgia’s “Effects of Global Agriculture on World Culture” course is a way of introducing university students to the role that agriculture plays in our daily lives today and throughout human history.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS — Agriculture has an enormous effect on how our modern global society functions. The University of Georgia’s “Effects of Global Agriculture on World Culture” course is a way of introducing university students to the role that agriculture plays in our daily lives today and throughout human history.

“I start with early history and go forward to the agriculture revolution 10,000 years ago — and all the way to today,” said Brian Kiepper, associate professor in the CAES Department of Poultry Science. “I explain to students across campus how agriculture plays a role in everyone’s life and how it allows us to do what we want, instead of spending every day finding our food.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More News