ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp joined Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black Wednesday to announce the Georgia Farm Recovery Block Grant Program, the result of months of negotiations with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop a block grant program for disaster relief in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
"Sixteen months after the devastation of Hurricane Michael, today is a big step forward for Georgia farmers and the people of southwest Georgia," Kemp said in a news release. "Thanks to months of hard work from our congressional delegation, the Georgia Department of Agriculture, and the leadership of USDA Secretary (Sonny) Perdue and President Trump, hard-working Georgians impacted by the storm will finally receive relief. The recovery process is far from over, but together, we will stand with those still reeling from Hurricane Michael's impact and continue to support them on the road to recovery."
Black acknowledged the work of state agriculture officials to secure the funding.
“While we recognize that the recovery aid won’t make Georgia farmers and farm families whole again, it is our hope that the Georgia Farm Recovery Block Grant will bring much relief and stability to our farming communities,” the ag commissioner said. “I commend every member of the Georgia Department of Agriculture team who has worked tirelessly since June 2019 to craft and finalize this program. I thank our federal partners and want the farm families of Georgia to know that we are here to serve them.”
The Georgia Farm Recovery Block Grant program seeks to compensate losses not already covered under existing USDA Farm Service Agency programs. FRBG will cover beef, dairy, fruit and vegetable, pecan, poultry, timber, and uninsured infrastructure losses.
The three-week enrollment period will open on March 18 and close on April 8. Enrollment will be entirely online, and applicants are encouraged to use a desktop computer to ensure a smooth application process. A guide to help applicants prepare for enrollment is available at www.farmrecovery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.