charge.png

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ATLANTA – Charge Ahead Partnership lauded Georgia lawmakers for passing Senate Bill 146, which lays the groundwork for a free and competitive electric vehicle charging marketplace. Georgia is the first state to pass legislation to open the door to private investment in this growing field, marking a major victory for businesses seeking to offer EV charging to their customers.

“We applaud Georgia lawmakers for recognizing the critical reforms needed to allow private businesses to offer EV charging without facing unfair competition from state-sanctioned monopolies,” Jay Smith, executive director of Charge Ahead Partnership, a coalition of businesses, organizations and individuals working to expand access to the EV charging marketplace, said. “We applaud Sens. Steve Gooch and Randy Robertson, along with Reps. Alan Powell and Rick Jasperse, for advancing these policies that are necessary for Georgia to have a thriving and competitive market for EV charging.”

0
0
0
0
0