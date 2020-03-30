FORT GAINES -- State Rep. Gerald Greene and Coral Hospitality have announced that, given the current situation in regards to COVID-19 and reduced business levels, certain operations are being suspended at George T. Bagby State Park at this time until further notice.
While this is a difficult decision, officials said they believe it is the right thing to do for guests, visitors, team members and the local community, as well as the future operations of the property.
This decision affects the following amenities at George T. Bagby State Park and Lodge:
-- Meadow Links Golf Course has closed;
-- Lodge operations have closed;
-- Marina operations have closed.
The park and day-use areas will continue to operate for visitors' enjoyment. Officials ask everyone to continue practicing safe social distancing during this time and ask for understanding and cooperation as the state navigates through this crisis. Interested persons can visit the website at http://www.georgetbagbylodge.com/ for updates and additional information.
Gov. Brian Kemp and Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Mark Williams issued a statement Sunday reminding park-goers of the ban on groups of 10 or more and of their intention to enforce the ban. The governor's statement said that while many Georgians are heeding the directive, some are not. The governor said DNR would enforce social distancing at parks and lakes.
Greene reminded constituents that social distancing is very important in the constant effort to fight COVID-19.
“The Department of Natural Resources will enforce the executive order limiting large gatherings with officials patrolling bodies of water and campgrounds," a statement from DNR said. "They are monitoring coves where people tend to congregate and, if necessary, using bullhorns to tell people to comply with the order. Officials will approach people in violation of the order and demand compliance for the well-being of our citizens and state. Local officials are also working hard to ensure compliance with local directives, which vary by city and county across our state."
