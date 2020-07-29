ATLANTA – State Rep. Sandra Scott, D-Rex, will host a virtual conversation event for educators in Dougherty and Crisp counties on Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. to discuss returning to school. To join the Zoom meeting, dial (312) 626-6799. The meeting ID is 814 582 42709 and the password is 361209.
Scott will be joined by fellow Albany Democratic state Reps. CaMia Hopson and Winfred Dukes, Dougherty County Board of Education District 3 Rep. Velvet Poole, and Elizabeth Maddox of the Crisp County Board of Education City District.
Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions or share their thoughts and concerns about returning to school in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.