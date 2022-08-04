ATLANTA -- Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Wednesday significant enhancements to Georgia’s My Voter Page. MVP’s addition of “WalkMe,” a step-by-step virtual navigation tool, is part of a comprehensive plan to ensure voter access in the November election.
Georgia already has been ranked No. 1 for election integrity.
“My Voter Page has led the way in informing and engaging the public,” Raffensperger said. “The integration of WalkMe will help voters better understand the tools at their disposal and allow Georgia voters to be better equipped to successfully cast a ballot this November.”
Registered voters can find the information they need quickly and efficiently with the MVP tool. This enhancement is just one of many that the Secretary of State’s office will unveil for upcoming elections.
Voters can log into the MVP site at mvp.sos.ga.gov. Once they are logged in, they will see a small blue circle with a question mark in the lower right corner. Click on it and the WalkMe navigation tool will appear.
“Secretary Raffensperger has asked that we always look for ways to better engage voters with the elections process,” Director of Elections Blake Evans said. “We’ve listened to feedback from voters in designing our new-and-improved My Voter Page, and we’re proud to utilize great tools like WalkMe to guide voters to their sample ballots, view voter registration information, locate their polling location and more."
