ATLANTA – Terry E. Barnard has been elected chairman by his colleagues on the State Board of Pardons and Paroles for FY 2021.
Barnard, who was elected to a sixth term as chairman, thanked the members for their continued support.
“Serving as chairman of Georgia’s Parole Board can be a heavy responsibility, but the other members bring so much professionalism to the Board," he said. "Their leadership has made being the chairman probably like no other chair in the history of this board. The stability on this board is second to no other board. We’re a good working team, and Georgia is safer as a result."
Board Member David Herring nominated Barnard for the new term due to Barnard’s “steadfast leadership.” Herring added, “I know that you will continue to lead this board in a positive manner in the year coming up.”
Currently Barnard is the sixth-longest-serving chairman in Parole Board history. He will move up to fourth by completing his sixth term.
Brian Owens was elected to his third consecutive term as vice chairman.
The board conducted a limited meeting, practicing social distancing, and following all COVID-19 safety guidelines. The board is mandated to elect a chairman and vice chairman prior to the start of the new fiscal year, which begins Wednesday.
Parole Board members are full-time state employees. The members are appointed by the governor to a seven-year term, subject to confirmation by the state Senate. Board members determine which parole-eligible offenders will be released to serve the remainder of their prison sentence under community supervision. Members have the authority to issue pardons, restore political and civil rights, and restore firearm rights. The board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.
Monthly meetings are conducted by the State Board of Pardons and Paroles to receive operational updates, presentations and to review and vote on policy revisions. The meetings do not include reviews, considerations or decisions regarding parole for eligible offenders.
Barnard has been a member of the board since 2010 and was re-appointed in 2017 by Gov. Nathan Deal to a second seven-year term. Barnard served nearly 16 years in the state legislature prior to his appointment to the Parole Board. Among his many legislative committee appointments, he served six years as chairman of the State Institutions and Property Committee. A complete bio is available at https://pap.georgia.gov/terry-e-barnard-chairman.
Owens began his career as a parole officer in Georgia. He joined the Department of Corrections in 1999. He was later appointed assistant commissioner and then received an appointment from Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections. He was re-appointed commissioner by Deal. Owens was appointed to the Parole Board in February of 2015. A complete bio is available at https://pap.georgia.gov/brian-owens-vice-chairman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.