ATLANTA — The State Board of Pardons and Paroles is celebrating and supporting crime victims during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week through Saturday. The Georgia Office of Victim Services is participating in several events during the week.
“Our victim services division is second to no other in its support of Georgia crime victims,” Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard said in a news release. “Registered crime victims can receive assistance through many programs.”
Barnard urged all crime victims to get registered so they can receive services and be provided notifications and parole status information regarding offenders.
The Georgia Office of Victim Services is a division of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. The office also represents the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.
Gov. Brian Kemp issued a proclamation recognizing April 26-30 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Georgia.
In addition to programs already participated in this week, the Georgia Office of Victim Services is taking part in a Blood Drive sponsored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and on Wednesday the office is coordinating its first Victim Impact Session with the Northeastern Judicial Circuit at the Hall County Courthouse.
The 2022 NCVRW theme is “Rights, access, equity, for all victims.”
Multiple emergency response agencies responded on Wednesday to a simulated airplane crash at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport. Airport firefighters put out a small fire before paramedics hit the scene to assist patients made up to display a variety of mock injuries. The exercise was part o… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.