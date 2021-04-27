DULUTH -- The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police organization says it has an effective solution where police reform is demanded.
Over the past year, police agencies across the country have faced intense scrutiny and criticism. This has led to calls for increased accountability and reforms of police operations.
One proven process that has mitigated some agencies from being targeted for these issues is the Georgia Law Enforcement State Certification Program. Agencies participating in this program meet or exceed established professional and legal standards for agencies.
Becoming certified is not easy, but it is achievable. The standards require program participants to comply with specific requirements through policy, documentation, supervision and periodic reviews. In addition, participating agencies submit annual reports and an independent on-site evaluation every three years to verify ongoing compliance.
The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police encourages every law enforcement agency in Georgia to participate in this program. Additionally, local governing authorities are urged to promote participation for and financial support of their agency achieving this certification.
