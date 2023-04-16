CAMILLA – The Georgia Department of Corrections is closing Jimmy Autry State Prison in Mitchell County to make repairs that are expected to take a year or more.

All of the inmates at the facility will be moved to other prisons during that time, Mitchell County Commission Chairman Hayward, who was notified of the closing on Friday morning, said. The DOC had concerns about potential contamination of the air conditioning system.

