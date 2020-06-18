ATLANTA -- On June 11, the Georgia Professional Standards Commission voted to remove the edTPA assessment as a requirement for the certification of educators in Georgia, making it easier and less costly for teachers to get certified in the state.
"Educators across Georgia have adapted in these uncertain times to continue providing quality education to our students," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. "As we continue to navigate the changing landscape of education in Georgia, we need good teachers who are passionate about educating the next generation now more than ever. Loosening these restrictions makes it easier and more accessible for all who want to pursue that mission, and I am grateful to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission for their work on this issue."
In addition to removing the edTPA as a requirement, the GaPSC also recently removed the second of two required ethics assessments. The removal of these two assessments cuts the assessment certification cost for Georgia teachers by nearly half, easing barriers for many in the midst of the fight with COVID-19.
“The Commission’s streamlining efforts, while still ensuring effective educators, are critically important and collaborative work," Brian Sirmans, GaPSC Chairman and a Lanier County educator, said. "Our shared goal is to make a positive impact on all students, schools, communities, and the teaching profession.”
“COVID-19 has caused all in education to find solutions to urgent issues, remain flexible, and explore innovations," GaPSC’s Executive Secretary, Matt Arthur, said. "Part of this responsive process is examining all policies, focusing on streamlining the journey to become a Georgia educator. Although we have gained much from edTPA, part of our simplification efforts resulted in a reduction in the number of certification assessments required, of which edTPA is one.”
More information on the commission's efforts to streamline in response to COVID-19 is available on its website.
