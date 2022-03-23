ATLANTA — State Rep. Bee Nguyen, who is a Democratic candidate for Georgia Secretary of State, has been nominated for this year’s Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award from EMILY’s List.
Named in honor of the courageous Gabrielle Giffords, the Rising Star Award celebrates an extraordinary woman serving in state or local office who demonstrates the sort of commitment to community, dedication to women and families, and determination and civility that have been the highlights of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords’ career, in and out of office.
Previous Rising Star Award recipients include Stacey Abrams in 2014, Ayanna Pressley in 2015, Crisanta Duran in 2016, Helen Gym in 2017, Kim Foxx in 2018, Wendy Carrillo in 2019, Emilia Sykes in 2020, and Lina Hidalgo in 2021.
“(Nguyen) made history in 2017 when elected as the first Asian American Democratic woman to the Georgia General Assembly, and has tenaciously defended democracy and advanced justice throughout her time in office,” Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY’s List, said. “She is a champion for voting rights, standing up against efforts to suppress votes and ensuring all Georgia residents can participate in a free and fair democracy. She successfully led the fight to repeal the ‘exact match’ policy that froze the voter registrations of 53,000 Georgians — most of whom were people of color.
“After the 2020 presidential election, she methodically defended the integrity of Georgia’s vote against bad faith claims by the former president in a Georgia committee hearing. She has proven to be an innovative and courageous leader, and we are excited to nominate her for this year’s Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award.”
