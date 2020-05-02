ATLANTA – State Rep. CaMia Hopson, D-Albany, recently co-ordinated a fundraising effort to raise more than $12,000 to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for more than 350 school lunch volunteers in Dougherty County. Volunteers have been delivering breakfasts and lunches to public school students in Dougherty County who are at risk of not receiving meals while schools remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the midst of this unprecedented crisis, we must work together to ensure that our children still have access to healthy, well-balanced meals while schools are closed,” Hopson said. “I am grateful to everyone who has donated to this cause and provided resources to help those in need. During these challenging times, we have to find ways to uplift the most vulnerable around us and show compassion for one another whenever possible.”
Hopson secured a Georgia vendor, MedStat Supplies, to supply the masks at a discounted rate and purchased more than 4,000 masks to help Dougherty County School System staff resume delivery. Other members of the Georgia General Assembly heard of Hopson’s efforts and started a #GoFundMe fundraiser to help raise funds to purchase additional masks. To date, members of the Georgia House of Representatives have donated and raised $12,040 to secure PPE to keep the school district food delivery operating for the foreseeable future. Excess funds will go toward the purchase of overflow PPE for Dougherty County’s essential workers or donated to nonprofit partners serving southwest Georgia communities impacted by COVID-19.
For more information about the recent fundraiser, contact camia.hopson@house.ga.gov.
