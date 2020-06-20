ATLANTA – State Representative Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, is urging local government officials, organizations and citizens in House District 151 to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census. The current overall response for House District 151 is 47.7 percent.
“Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a census to count our nation’s population, but our district’s overall response is dismal,” Greene said in a news release. “An accurate count is critical to the very framework of our democracy and certainly to the constituents who reside within this district. Over the past several months, Gov. Brian Kemp’s Complete Count Committee has been working hard to get the number of responses up.”
Beginning Aug. 11, the U.S. Census Bureau’s enumerators are scheduled to start going door-to-door to all non-responsive households throughout our nation. To ensure the health and safety of all who reside in the state, Greene encourages constituents to complete the census before that time. Georgians have until Oct. 31 to respond to the census, but citizens are encouraged to respond as soon as possible.
“I want to request that all political, civic and interested groups help get our numbers up for the census count, because our district cannot afford to not count our citizens,” Greene said. “It is a must for all of us to take an active part in obtaining a 100 percent goal for each of our counties. Our state has a current response rate of 57.1 percent, which is below the 60.9 percent national response rate. I cannot emphasize how important this count is for all of us. It is simple to achieve and means so much for years to come.”
The 2020 U.S. Census count determines certain funding formulas and allocations for federal programs that may benefit House District 151. Each year, Georgians receive loans, grants and services valued at more than $40 billion from 316 federal programs that use census data as a part of their funding formula. Many of these programs provide health care, housing and social services, as well as fund infrastructure initiatives. Some programs that utilize the U.S. Census count include Medicaid; Medicare Part B; federal school lunch programs; Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
This census also impacts Georgia’s representation in the U.S. Congress. Due to the last three census counts, Georgia has gained four congressional seats, which were lost by other states in order for Georgians to gain more representation in the U.S. Congress. State House and state Senate districts are also redrawn based upon census data.
Counties that are included in House District 151 have the following estimated response rates: Calhoun, 25 percent; Clay, 29.5 percent; Dougherty, 55.6 percent; Early, 36.2 percent; Quitman, 22.8 percent; Randolph, 34.6 percent; Stewart, 26.2 percent; Terrell, 41.8 percent; and Webster, 37 percent.
Greene represents the citizens of District 151, which includes all or parts of Calhoun, Clay, Early, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Terrell, Webster and Dougherty County. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1982 and currently serves as Chairman of the State Properties Committee. He also serves on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Safety and the Economic Development & Tourism, Public Safety & Homeland Security, Retirement, Special Rules and Rules committees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.