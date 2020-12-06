ATLANTA -- Georgia State House Majority Leader Jon Burns of House District 159 and members of the state Republican Caucus sent a leader to elections leaders in the state suggesting changes in the way absentee ballots are verified by elections officials.
In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Vice Chairwoman of the State Election Board Rebecca N. Sullivan, the group suggested additional oversight was needed in the process of verifying signatures on absentee ballots and ballot applications.
The letter from Burns, co-signed by members of the Republican Caucus, including Reps. Gerald Greene, HD 152, and Bill Yearta, HD 152, said:
As I am sure you have seen over the past month, many Georgians, including my colleagues who have signed this correspondence, have serious concerns about Georgia’s elections. As we approach a critical election on Jan. 5, it is clear that Georgia voters must have confidence in the election process going forward. To that end, below you will find two common-sense suggestions: a rule that should be promulgated by the State Election Board and additional resources of which the Office of the Secretary of State or the SEB could take advantage.
I. Absentee Ballot Application and Mail-In Absentee Ballot Signature Review Process. As the process currently stands, when a voter wishes to vote early by mail, they submit an Absentee Ballot Application either through the mail or online. When a local Board of Registrars receives a paper application, typically, a single employee of the BOR is responsible for the initial review of a signature on a paper application. If that paper application is accepted, the BOR mails an absentee ballot to the voter. The process for reviewing signatures on the external envelope of a returned Absentee Ballot is the same – a single employee of the BOR is allowed to “approve” a signature without oversight by other employees or independent observers. Additional BOR staff members are only involved in reviewing signatures when the initial reviewer seeks to reject the ballot.
Even with the massive increase in absentee ballot participation this year, in many counties a single solitary person is responsible for accepting voter signatures on applications and absentee ballots themselves. This fact is alarming to me, my colleagues who have co-signed this correspondence, and Georgians across the state.
To increase confidence in our election process, it is imperative that signatures be appropriately scrutinized and that the signature review process is above reproach. With that goal in mind, I propose the SEB promulgate a rule requiring that the signature review process on absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots include an independent observer from each political party represented in the races on the reviewed ballots. (In Georgia, this would typically be a Republican and a Democratic observer, but it may also include a Libertarian or another third party observer where the race warrants it.)
These independent observers would be entitled to physically review the signatures on applications and absentee ballots and, when discrepancies are observed, to ask for additional review of those signatures. Those “flagged” applications and absentee ballots would then go through further scrutiny, which should occur before the absentee ballot is removed from its outer envelope. This guidance should also allow these independent observers the opportunity to note applications or absentee ballots that should be challenged.
Additionally, this rule should apply to the review and processing of applications for military and overseas ballots and the ballots themselves, including throughout the period after Election Day when these military and overseas ballots are legally allowed to be received and processed.
II. Utilization of Current State Employees by the SOS. Multiple news outlets reported significant failures in counties across our state before, during and after Election Day. These counties were rural, suburban, and metro-area and represented all demographics and areas of our state. This is unacceptable.
Due to these failures, I am confident that the SOS wishes to provide more support and oversight to counties. I propose that the SOS contract with other state agencies willing and able to temporarily allow their employees to perform services on behalf of the SOS. Specifically, the SOS should deploy these individuals to observe Election Day activities at the precinct and county level, where additional support may be needed.
Alternatively, the SEB may wish to enter into agreements with state agencies to perform similar investigatory activities pursuant to OCGA § 21-2-31(5). The SOS or the SEB should seek out individuals who have investigative backgrounds or experience in administering elections, as they will likely have a skill set that lends itself to this type of work. To the extent that the SOS or the SEB needs additional funds for these temporary services, I am confident that the leadership of the Georgia House of Representatives, many of whom have signed this correspondence, will do everything within our power to ensure that the necessary resources are available.
Thank you for considering these suggestions that I believe would rebuild some of the trust that Georgians may have lost in our election process. If you have any questions or feedback, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office. Thank you for what you do in service to our state.
There was no immediate response from Raffensperger or other state elections officials.
