ALBANY — The shortage of nurses that affects the state and nation as a whole has been deemed a crisis for decades, but so far solutions have proved elusive.
For small-town Georgia, the shortage is even worse, and although colleges in Albany and Atlanta have been working to address the issue, there remains a severe nursing shortage, said state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson.
The problem is compounded because many of those who are educated at technical colleges and universities in Albany and southwest Georgia take their degrees to places where there are better opportunities, she said.
“Albany State University educates a significant number, but many of them leave for larger cities” for better pay or for other reasons, she said.
Compounding the problem, as the nation’s population ages, the demand for nurses will increase. Also, that aging population includes many of today’s nurses who themselves will retire. Some 25% of nurses are expected to retire within the next 10 years at the time that the need for additional nurses will boom with the aging of the Boomer generation.
Georgia is ranked sixth among the states with the biggest difference between the number of nurses that will be needed and the expected number of nurses available in 2030, according to Registerednursing.org. At that time, the state is expected to have 2,200 less nurses than the number needed.
“We were talking to a hospital administrator the other day,” Sims said. “He had heard from the state there’s a shortage of nurses of about 600 in the state. He said he had a shortage of 300 to 400 locally, the real number must be huge.”
While the national shortage of nurses looms large, Sims said there are some things that can be done locally to at least attract and keep the nurses being educated in southwest Georgia in their hometowns after graduation.
“What we want to do is find a common ground where we work together and find incentives, things to keep these folks here for a while,” the state senator said. “We are looking at all options. We’re going to sit down and work on it.”
If nurses stick around for three to five years and are invested in the community, there is a greater chance that they will remain in the community, she said.
Even with the shortage, Sims said there are some signs of progress. Educational institutions from Andrew College in Cuthbert to Albany State University, Albany Technical College and Americus’ Georgia Southwestern State University to Macon-based Mercer University and Atlanta’s Morehouse College are working to increase the number of nurses in rural Georgia. Sims said she is sure that other southwest Georgia colleges and universities also are working on the issue, but those are the ones with which she is familiar.
She pointed to success such as Shellman Medical, which opened in the Randolph County city in March of this year. The facility offers primary, emergency and urgent care and other services.
“Mercer and Morehouse spent a lot of time in the area bringing dollars and personnel over in Clay County, over in Plains,” she said. “Mercer University has these clinics now where there once was no one to care for anybody.”
Still, the overall problem of not enough nurses to go around remains.
“We talk about it, now we’ve got to do something,” Sims said.