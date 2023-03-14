8 real-life applications for math equations you learned in high school

 File Photo/TownNews.com Content Exchange

ATLANTA – The state Senate has passed legislation that will require Georgia public schools to conduct active-shooter drills by Oct. 1 of each year.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s “Safe Schools Act” also creates a school-safety and anti-gang certification for teachers and other school employees who complete a school safety and gang-deterrence training program.

