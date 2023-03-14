Gold-Dome-2-980x735.jpg

The Georgia Senate overwhelmingly passed a $1 billion one-time state income tax rebate Tuesday, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for his signature.

The 46-7 Senate vote followed House passage of the legislation last month by a vote of 170-2.

