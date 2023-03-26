Senate-Crossover-Day-980x735.jpg

ATLANTA – The Georgia Senate overwhelmingly has passed a $32.4 billion Fiscal 2024 state budget that includes $2,000 pay raises for teachers and most state employees and $6,000 increases for state law enforcement officers.

The Senate spending plan, which passed 51-1, leans more heavily toward the budget recommendations Gov. Brian Kemp submitted to the General Assembly in January than the version of the budget the Georgia House of Representatives passed two weeks ago.

