CapitolBeatEVs.jpeg

The General Assembly has moved a step closer toward putting a framework in place to accommodate the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Georgia.

 File Photo/MDJ

ATLANTA — The General Assembly has moved a step closer toward putting a framework in place to accommodate the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Georgia.

The state Senate Regulated Industries Committee unanimously approved legislation that would pave the way for a planned network of public EV charging stations across the state. The bill passed in the Georgia House of Representatives early this month, also unopposed.

Recommended for you

Tags