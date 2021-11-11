ATLANTA — The Republican-controlled state Senate has adopted a new map that redraws that chamber’s legislative lines for the next decade.
Shortly before the 34-21 Senate vote, which occurred along party lines, the Georgia House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee cleared its new House map for action on the House floor.
Lawmakers are meeting under the Gold Dome to redraw legislative and congressional districts in accordance with the latest U.S. Census data. The Senate map is the first to gain passage by the full chamber.
With Republicans holding majorities in the House and Senate, both maps were drawn by GOP legislative leaders. Democrats continued to complain the Republican-led map-drawing processes have been rushed and have not allowed sufficient public input.
“This has not been the fair process Georgia deserves,” state Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, said. “This map was released the night before this special session began, as municipal polls were closing throughout Georgia and as the Atlanta Braves were playing in the World Series.
“This map was released when no one was looking. There has not been sufficient time to comment on these maps.”
State Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon, who chairs the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee, continued to stress the map was thoroughly vetted by his committee and complies with federal voting laws and regulations.
Kennedy said the Senate map was the product of weeks of public hearings across Georgia, but he conceded the process of creating the new maps has been compressed because 2020 Census data weren’t released until August.
The Peach State grew during the last decade by about 1 million to 10.7 million, primarily the result of increasing numbers of minority residents.
An independent analysis has predicted Democrats likely would gain one seat under the proposed map. Republicans currently hold 34 Senate seats, to 22 for the Democrats.
Democrats and members of civil rights and voting rights groups have argued Democrats could gain more seats if Republicans were willing to pass a fairer map that takes minority population growth into account.
But state Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, said Democrats weren’t willing to pass fair maps when their party was in control of the General Assembly. He pointed to heavily gerrymandered 2001 maps drawn by a then-Democratic majority, which a federal court subsequently ruled an unconstitutional violation of the Voting Rights Act.
In the House, the committee in charge of redistricting passed a map proposed by Republican leaders along party lines Tuesday, sending it to the House floor for a vote.
As in the Senate, Democrats raising the timing issue, arguing the substitute version of the House map the committee passed wasn’t introduced until Monday.
“I do not feel we have given the people enough time to review these maps,” Rep. Sandra Scott, D-Rex, said.
But Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, the committee’s chairman, said the committee has taken into account the hundreds of comments Georgians have made about the House map on an online portal as well as testimony from two days of hearings this week.
Rich said redrawing district boundaries to satisfy the public and individual lawmakers while meeting guidelines set by the committee, general redistricting principles such as keep cities and counties together and complying with the federal Voting Rights Act is challenging. She compared it to solving a Rubik’s Cube puzzle.
“It’s difficult if not impossible to take one or two districts in a vacuum,” Rich said. “We have a job … to draw a map that complies with the law.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.