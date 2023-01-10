kemp schools

 Irina Belcikova/Adobe Stock

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has officially declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 School Choice Week in Georgia. With this proclamation, Kemp joined leaders across the country who have officially recognized the week as a time to celebrate educational options.

Kemp's proclamation comes on the heels of a year of historic school choice expansions nationwide. The proclamation highlights the importance of high-performing schools and the improvement of education outcomes to ensure the growth and development of Georgia. It also recognizes the commitment of parents and educators to provide the knowledge that students need to face future challenges.

