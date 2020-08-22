SOCIAL CIRCLE – There is help for individuals in Georgia who have little to no experience operating a firearm or bow. “Give It a Shot” classes focus on those with little to no experience in operating a firearm or archery equipment, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“Give It A Shot” classes are open to men and women age 12 years old and up, and upon completion, participants will understand, and can demonstrate how to safely handle, operate, maintain and store a firearm or bow. Registration is required and space is limited for all classes.
Attendees will use only firearms or bows provided by WRD (participants will not need or be able to use personal firearms at any scheduled event).
For more information about the “Give It A Shot” program or to see a listing of currently scheduled events, visit georgiawildlife.com/give-it-a-shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.