ATLANTA -- The Supreme Court of the State of Georgia has granted an application of interlocutory appeal for Ryan Alexander Duke, the man accused of killing Irwin County teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead more than a decade before he was arrested.
In a decision that was sent to media Friday, the court, with all justices concurring, said it was concerned with a number of items surrounding Duke's case, including the question of whether the trial court erred in holding that an indigent defendant in a criminal case who is represented by private, pro bono counsel does not have a constitutional right or a statutory right under the Indigent Defense Act, OCGA § 17-12-1 et seq., to state-funded experts and investigators.
Duke's notice of appeal must be filed in the trial court within 10 days of the Feb. 13 date shown on the court's notice of ruling. Once the record is received from the trial court and docketed in the Supreme Court, notices for the appeal will be mailed to all counsel showing the date of docketing and the case number assigned.
Duke's attorney must file enumeration of errors and briefs within 20 days of docketing; the state’s briefs will be due within 40 days of docketing, or within 20 days of the filing of the appellant’s brief, whichever is later.
