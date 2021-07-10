joyner.jpg

Kathleen Joyner

ATLANTA – The Supreme Court of Georgia has chosen Kathleen Joyner to serve as its public information officer. She will begin her tenure Monday.

Joyner, a former reporter and writer for the Daily Report, is currently director of communications for Georgia State University’s Honors College.

“We are pleased to have someone with Kathleen Joyner’s background and experience to serve as our liaison with the news media and the public,” Chief Justice David E. Nahmias said.

Joyner has been with Georgia State University for the last six years, first as assistant director of communications for the School of Public Health, and more recently as director of communications for its Honors College, which offers a special program to the public university’s highest-achieving students. Prior to that, she spent more than four years as a staff writer for the Daily Report, where she covered the Georgia General Assembly, state attorney general’s office, State Bar of Georgia, and Georgia Supreme Court for a legal audience.

She was a reporter for the Clarion-Ledger newspaper in Jackson, Miss., from 2005-2010.

Joyner graduated from the University of Georgia in 2002 with bachelor of arts degrees in journalism and French.

